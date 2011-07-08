NELAart Gallery Night~~June, 2011

LT Mustardseed
Walt Hall at Cactus Gallery
Walt Hall at Cactus Gallery
Sand Oner at Mi Vida
Sand Oner at Mi Vida
Lucas Murgida at Platform
Kate Hoffman at Matters of Space
Beth Bachenheimer at MorYork
Clare Graham at MorYork
Seeing Thingz (outside MorYork)
Eamon Ore-Giron at Outpost for Contemporary Art
The Glass Studio
The Glass Studio
Sinan Leong Revell, Los Desaparecedos @ Avenue 50 Studio
Simone Gad, Kathy Fisher, Judith Amdur @ Avenue 50 Studio
Adriana Rincon and Angela Maria Ortiz S. at Avenue 50 Studio
Heriberto Luna at 2 Tracks
Sinan Leong Revell, Los Desaparecedos @ Avenue 50 Studio
No comments:
Post a Comment