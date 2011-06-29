Summer Nights in Atwater Village

Enjoy “Summer Nights on the Boulevard” in Atwater Village tomorrow evening, June 30, from 5-10 p.m., and again on July 28 and August 25.
Businesses along Glendale Boulevard will be staying open late, and special entertainment, food, drink and art will be offered in a pedestrian-oriented environment.
Among the special events this Thursday:
• Dancers from Heartbeat House will be performing on the bump out in front of Kaldi Coffee.
• Atwater Village Farm will be hosting a “Pickle Pop Up” featuring local vendors of jams, jellies, pickles and honey. DJ Al G will be spinning evening sounds.
• Revo Cafe will host live music on its patio starting at 6:30 p.m. This month’s featured bands are Small Animals, Still Spark and Seán Kangataran.
• Grain will be cranking up the stereo and offering an assortment of hors d’oeuvres, confections and bubbly refreshments.
• Hugo’s Tacos will be the site of an “Ice Creme Social.”
• From 7-9 p.m., Woof Dog Boutique is hosting a “Dog Beer Fest.” (Yes, you read correctly.) There will be beer for the canines, wine for the humans and 20% off one regular-priced item.
• From 5-7 p.m., it’s “Family Fun Time” at NILA (down by the bridge). There’ll be face painting, games, family fun and more.
• At The Little Knittery, Kerry Regan will be doing a knitting machine demo all evening. Stop by and see her beautiful creations.
• Indulge your sweet tooth at Sweets for the Soul or relax with Summer Spumantes at 55 Degree Wine.
• A local artist showcase will be hosted by Hypnotiq Solutions and Santosha Space.
Summer Nights on the Boulevard is presented by the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council with support from the Atwater Village Chamber of Commerce.
