More from the Arroyo Seco Journal

Visit Our Photo Albums!:
Check out the photo albums on the Arroyo Seco Journal’s coffee table. Just cut and paste the links below.
Magu
A photo tribute to Magu (Gilbert Lujan), 1940-2011
http://www.myebook.com/index.php?option=ebook&id=89964
LA Loves Leo Limón
Studio for Southern California History, 977 North Hill Street, Chinatown, through July
http://www.myebook.com/index.php?option=ebook&id=89986
Eagle Rock Independence Day
Eagle Rock celebrates the nation's 235th birthday and its own 100th birthday with a major party in Eagle Rock Park
http://www.myebook.com/index.php?option=ebook&id=90179
The Glassell Park Community Garden
A former gang headquarters is now a place for residents to gather and grow food.
http://www.myebook.com/index.php?option=ebook&id=90043
Lummis Day
Lummis Day, 2011 at Heritage Square Museum
http://www.myebook.com/index.php?option=ebook&id=90153
Butterfly Release
On June 12, the Women's Twentieth Century Club celebrated Eagle Rock's 100th birthday with the release of dozens of butterflies.
http://www.myebook.com/index.php?option=ebook&id=90172
Wednesday, July 27, 2011
1 comment:
Jose Vera Gallery link goes to Magu. Please fix, I want to see! Linda Johnstone Allen's work is extraordinary.
