Tomorrow: Galco's Soda Tasting Supports Southwest Museum

One Northeast Los Angeles icon is stepping up in support of another. Tomorrow, Galco’s Soda Pop Stop will be hosting a “Summer Soda Tasting" in support of efforts to save the Southwest Museum.
The tasting will be hosted by Galco’s proprietor John Nese and will feature a variety of specialty sodas from several domestic and international companies. Representatives of the companies will be on hand.
Proceeds will go to the Friends of the Southwest Museum Coalition.
A highlight of the event will be an appearance by humorist and California pop culture expert Charles Phoenix, who will be mixing “poptails,”-- The Galco," "The Southwest" and "The Highland Park,”--family friendly cocktails with candy garnishes.
There will also be music from popular local bands "Artichoke," and the "Greger Walnum Blues Band," plus a special appearance by 13-year old Highland Park vocalist Genesee Hall. A silent auction will feature Mount Washington artist Lauri Mraz' work, "Southwest Museum, Empty," a realistic depiction of the museum knit from hand-spun yarn. Nearby restaurants El Arco Iris and Italiano's will donate a portion of profits to the cause when tasting attendees have dinner on the boulevard after the event.
The Friends of the Southwest Museum Coalition brings together some 70+ community, residents and preservation organizations with the goal of keeping the Southwest Museum, Los Angeles oldest museum, open and fully functioning at its historic Mount Washington site.
While the benefit promises to be great fun, Nicole Possert of the Coalition says that it will also serve to open people’s hearts and minds to the possibility that Los Angeles’ first museum could be shuttered forever.
The benefit will take place Sunday, July 24, 5-8 p.m., at Galco’s Soda Pop Stop, 5702 York Boulevard, Highland Park. Advance tickets are $12 and can be purchased at Galco’s or online at www.friendsofthesouthwestmuseum.com. Tickets at the event will be $15 cash.
In addition to hosting the event, Nese has volunteered to donate all proceeds from store soda and candy sales that evening to the coalition, so this is a great time to stock the soda cellar and prepare for upcoming events or gifts.
“John Nese has been a big supporter,” says Possert. “Galco’s is coming through again—not only for us in Northeast Los Angeles, but for the whole city.”
Photographs: John Nese of Galco's Soda Pop Stop (photo: Martha Benedict)/Lauri Mraz’ yarn work, "Southwest Museum, Empty"(photo: Margaret Arnold)
Saturday, July 23, 2011
Tomorrow: Galco's Soda Tasting Supports Southwest Museum
Posted by Edward Rivera at 1:06 PM
Labels: Charles Phoenix, Galco's, Highland Park, Mount Washington, Northeast Los Angeles, soda pop, Southwest Museum
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
18 comments:
Heya¡my very first comment on your site. ,I have been reading your blog for a while and thought I would completely pop in and drop a friendly note.
. It is great stuff indeed. I also wanted to ask..is there a way to subscribe to your site via email?
Journal support
In actual fact loaded content and awfully positive information. I got it my way out from at this juncture. I greatly propose his/her works with the functional informative information. Thanks a lot………..http://www.customwritings.ws/custom-essays
To chat the accuracy this is a polite post concerning this topic. I got a clean solution from here. Also I can refer to you all www.bestessaywriting.org/research_papers here to get educational helps. On the other hand will wait for more posts from the blogger. Thanks a lot…….
Oh! Wonderful post. Really this site
is very helpful for all concerning -----------------. I got few important helps from here and highly recommended it. Surely I will know my relatives and relevant competitors concerning this blog and will wait for more. Thanks a lot…….
It is a fantastic post and it has a significant meaning and thanks for posting the information. http://bestessaywriting.org/dissertation-writing-help.php Just click. Would love to read your next post too...
Hi, I found your post really helpful. It helped me all the way in completing my assignment,
I am also giving a reference link of your blog in my case study.
Thanks for posting such informative content.editing
To verbalize the genuineness this is a polite post concerning this topic. I got an untainted solution from here. Also I can refer to you all Dissertation writing assistance here to get educational helps. All the same will wait for more posts from the blogger. Thanks a lot……
seldom when you innovate, you make errors. It is best to accept them quickly, and get on with accelerating your other innovations.proofread
Opening to Electrodynamics is a huge route in electromagnetism written through vast David J. Griffiths. He write about electromagnetism in a brief, easy way, and, as a law, ,http://rushmywriting.com/ ,tries to form a animal portrait of the ideas explore before delve into the underlying arithmetic used to portray them.
Oh! astonishing job with the part. I strike upon twosome of assists over here related by this mail to proceed my task in a pleasant way. I highly suggest this. Thanks a allotment… credit card processors
chartering a expert casino party rental business to owner your casino party is a joy and very simple way to put simultaneously a turn-key amusement bundle for you and your guests, regardless of the occasion. no deposit casino bonus
I simply have a glimpse here and seem nice to search out this world wide world wide web log. rich content writing hand and actually cooperative web location. I wish most of we tend to UN agency locality unit to try to find out these diversity of things, here we are able to observe everything. I’m with the content status and do deference him as a decent supplier. Thanks for your work and you too. cash advance
Overlook all that material proposed to drag in you in lightweight of the minutia that it is not important. When you accept cost cites from the wagering junction party associations you might get 3 or 4 that are in the identical general come to and 1 or 2 that are much higher than the other ones. på portalen
This is one solely the only dispatched comments. This dispatched comments have strangely glorious information.Such essay writing service a cooperative tips unit of estimation provided here .thanks heaps for circulating such sensibly post.Keep up the good works.
We accept advised your blog accurately again I apparent out out added capacity and numbers about common net promised .its account . promised . I acquainted that absolutely common bulletins is address for us . we can get added and added benefits because of that, Payment Processing Solutions
Oh! Superb post. Really this site is incredibly ready to lend a hand for all concerning this. I got hardly any important helps from here onlinecasino777 co za and very recommended it. Definitely I will be familiar with my relatives and relevant competitors concerning this blog and will wait for more. Thanks a lot…….
Take the undesirable huge surprise card thus on everybody of our over twenty five native USA Reports paid destinations and additionally head out obtaining cash within the pants pocket. enter within the a lot of people that are dynamic the massive surprise credit cards meant for cash. find and additionally most people can deal in addition as trade huge surprise credit cards on right this moment. We're at a lower place to supply your cash for all of your discontinued huge surprise credit cards. instant payday loans that easy.
Any moderately check got wind of disperse regarding year concerning, permits you greatly decrease your compensation monthly. it's come-at-able to makes minimum regular monthly costs, or even you're able to ton nearly any entire from the minimum check whenever you'd like. Any time a personal ton further, a personal decrease however large this specific home mortgage and avoid having captivation tag. The establish disposition choices ar planning to payday loans for you mobile be fast captivation disposition choices. to fit your desires, as a result you're able to pay back your individual home mortgage at intervals the start and conserve captivation round the home mortgage.
Post a Comment