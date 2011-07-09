NELAart Gallery Night~July 9

NELAart Second Saturday Gallery Night
The Second Saturday of every month, Northeast Los Angeles art galleries stay open late for NELAart Second Saturday Gallery Night. The event is a celebration of the thriving NELA contemporary arts community and of NELA’s history as L.A.’s original arts community. Visit nelaart.com to download a gallery map.
Where to see art Saturday, July 9
including:
NELAart’s Second Saturday Galleries
Stores and Coffee Houses showing local artists
Special Events
And other once-in-a-lifetime opportunities
(7 to 10 p.m. unless otherwise indicated)
Avenue 50 Studio
131 North Avenue 50
“Glass Gourd Mosaic.” Howard Swerdloff, artist and owner of Howeeduzzit Gallery, curates a sort of Bazaar of fine art glass, gourds and mosaic encompassing an orgy of styles. Leigh Adams, Pat Boyd, Angela Briggs, Judy & Larry Cunningham, Cathy Garcia, Tenny Lim, Luz Mack, Dawn Mendelson, Carole Choucair Oueijan, David Van Noppen, Howard Swerdloff, Zoe Topsfield, Stephen Woodruff.
In the annex: “Reheated.” The Tortilla paintings of Joe Bravo. "I use the Tortilla as a Canvas because it is an integral part of the Hispanic Culture and my heritage. For the subject matter of my tortilla paintings, I use imagery that is representative of Latinos, conveying their hopes, art, beliefs and history.
As the tortilla has given us life, I give it new life by using it as an art medium."
Bike Oven
3706 North Figueroa
The Spoke(n) Art Ride is a once-a-month bicycle tour of art galleries, parks both public and private, and anywhere the creative human spirit expresses itself in North East Los Angeles. Meet at around 6pm. The ride leaves at 6:30 p.m. David Roy, Photography. Reception at 10 p.m.
Cactus
5434 Eagle Rock Boulevard
“Treasures of the Sea.” An ocean themed group show. More than 30 artists featuring acrylic and oil paintings on canvas and wood, mixed media works, drawings, watercolors, assemblage and even dolls.
Cactus welcomes Craig Casey of Percussion Art to the Cactus family. Craig will now be working out of the space adjacent to Cactus Gallery.
Cafe de Leche
5000 York Boulevard
A coffee shop with monthly exhibits by local artists on the walls.
Cuculapraline-Frenchic
4704 Eagle Rock Boulevard
An evening of poetry, wine, music and art. Ricardo Acuna reading poetry with David Strother playing violin just behind. 8 p,m, in front of the store.
Curve Line Space
1577 Colorado Boulevard
Vertical Viewpoints - Drawings by Christine Weir
Future Studio
5558 North Figueroa
“Name the Car, Name the Palm” Thos. K. Meyer Photographs. “I have been collecting palm trees for more than 30 years. Driving around Los Angeles, I am always watching for palm plantings. I am also interested in all the neat lookin’ cars parked on the streets of L.A. Therefore, when I see a hot car parked in front of a palm tree, I gotta stop and make a pic.”
The Glass Studio
5052 York Boulevard
Mosaics by Kay K Robinson. A fabulous large piece by Larr Cunningham and lovely work by Leigh Adams. 6-11 p. m. Bull Kogi truck will be right in front.
José Vera Fine Art & Antiques
2012 Colorado Boulevard
Destiny - An Exhibition of Distinctive Mixed Media Photography by Ben Mahler
And in Jose Vera's Gallery X-43: Eternal Hollywood. An exhibition of gelatin silver prints by Alan Kroeber. 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Kristi Engle Gallery
5002 York Boulevard
“Wicked Little Critters,” curated by Anne Hars, brings together the work of 12 artists who address the human/animal relationship. Non-human critters in art, be they wild, house-pets, zoo residents, farm animals, or fable characters reflect ethical attitudes of privilege over our dominion. Stephanie Allespach, Krista Chael, Erin Cosgrove. Leeza Doreian, Chris Doyle, Matt Driggs, Dana Hoey, Mitsuko Ikeno, Ian Patrick, Hirsch Perlman, Christopher Reiger, Holly Topping. With special contributions by the Main Street Museum and the Seabiscuit Foundation Prints from the Endangered Species Print Project will also be available for purchase with all profits donated to animal conservation organizations.
Leanna Lin’s Wonderland
5024 Eagle Rock Boulevard
2VIE. Silent art auction to cover Vee Vitanza’s medical bills from brain tumor surgery. You can bid on art, jewelry, and raffle prizes while supporting a good cause. 6-9 p.m.
M2 Gallery
4501 Eagle Rock Boulevard
Matters of Space
5005 York Boulevard
The sculpture of Kelly Johnston. This new series of wall mounted wood art utilizes the wood burning tool, wood stains and paint to create a structured but surreal environment within a simple piece of wood.
Mi Vida Boutique
5159 York Boulevard
Kalli Arte
MorYork Gallery
4959 York Boulevard
Gordon Bowen: “Xenotropi.” “Using maintenance-free, castings from recycled metal along with found raw materials, I create creatures that bring new life to otherwise forgotten memories… In the world of my work, things are manufactured to look natural and even something as organic as grass is made of steel and wool.” 6-9 p.m.
New Puppy
2808 Elm Street
In collaboration with the Associates of Brand Library & Art Center, Robert Brown: Glass and Serigraphs. Prints and Studio Glass from a Local Master. Robert W. Brown was a prolific visual artist with a vast range of talents: a print maker, studio glass artist, professor of art at Glendale Community College, ceramicist, figure artist; there are few art forms he didn't delve into and he was generally a master technician at each. After a remarkable career, Brown passed away at age 92 in 2009.
One Day
2113 San Fernando Road
An Orange Door
3188 Verdugo Road
Antonio Mendoza: "Infinity Scares The Shit Out of Me, So Why Don't We Sleep Together."
Outpost for Contemporary Art
1268 North Avenue 50
T-shirt Revival Night is a silk-screening event that features a new artist every month. Bring a favorite old T-Shirt that needs a little sprucing up or any other item you'd like to have the artist print on. Each print is only $6, or buy two for $10. This month: Mario Correa's drag racing images.
Ongoing is Stephanie Allespach's window piece, Sometimes, which will be presented in the window through September.
Platform
5027 York Boulevard
A multi-purpose concept space offering an art gallery, retail environment and trend library. This month's featured artist: a solo show by Aimée Rhodes Cook. Aimée creates abstract, gestural watercolors inspired by images of her children sleeping. 6:30-10:30 p.m.
She Rides the Lion
133 North Avenue 50
The print-making studio of Sonia Romero.
Sprout Creative Arts
5917 North Figueroa
Urchin
5006_ York Boulevard
A vintage clothing store with works by young local artists on the walls.
La Vida Loca galeria
5050 York Boulevard
“Degrees of Separation: The Heart” Unique and original art work from Martin Bustamonte. 6 p.m. on.
2 Tracks Art Studio
135 North Avenue 50
The studio of Pola Lopez and Heriberto Luna.
1215 Projects
1215 Cypress Avenue
Magnus Stark: Pinocchio’s Paradox and Other Camera-less Creations. What happens when one embarks on an alchemical journey that breaks down the definition of what contemporary photography is supposed to be?
Saturday, July 9, 2011
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment