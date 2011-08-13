NELAart Gallery Night Happenings

NELAart Second Saturday Gallery Night
The Second Saturday of every month, Northeast Los Angeles art galleries stay open late for NELAart Second Saturday Gallery Night. The event is a celebration of the thriving NELA contemporary arts community and of NELA’s history as L.A.’s original arts community. Visit nelaart.com to download a gallery map.
Where to see art Saturday, August 13
including:
NELAart’s Second Saturday Galleries
Stores and Coffee Houses showing local artists
Special Events
And other once-in-a-lifetime opportunities
(7 to 10 p.m. unless otherwise indicated)
Avenue 50 Studio
131 North Avenue 50
“Ganas 2020,” an exhibition of stencil and collage on canvas and rubyliths by artist Ernesto Yerena. The exhibition is based on a story written by Yerena detailing a fictional revolutionary movement, GANAS, fighting for reform, empowerment and dignity.
“Fortress of Solitude/Flux Ultralux,” new work by Ismael de Anda III, fusing imagery from de Anda's journeys throughout the Southwestern United States, Northern Mexico, and his recent travels in Japan. De Anda draws on a re-constructed memory of visiting the "strategy room" from the Quinta Luz Museum, the former home and headquarters of Pancho Villa. His composite landscape of memories also re-mixes childhood experiences, Asian textile designs, and interpretive inspiration from Japanese Obon, a time when spirits of the past are supposed to revisit households.
Bike Oven
3706 North Figueroa
The Spoke(n) Art Ride is a once-a-month bicycle tour of art galleries, parks both public and private, and anywhere the creative human spirit expresses itself in North East Los Angeles. Meet at around 6pm. The ride leaves at 6:30 p.m.
Cactus Gallery
5434 Eagle Rock Boulevard
The Reel Rasquache Art & Film Festival's first independently produced art exhibition. The exhibit displays the work of eight prominent Angeleno artists. Featured artist is NELA muralist, teacher and mentor Margaret Garcia. Also: Abel Alejandre, Lili Bernard, Joe Bravo, Pablo Cristi, Yolanda Gonzalez, CiCi Segura Gonzalez and Patricia Krebs. The RRAFF was established in 2004 to provide a showcase for independent U.S.Latina/o filmmakers from across the country.
In the adjacent gallery space: Percussion Art.
Cafe de Leche
5000 York Boulevard
A coffee shop with monthly exhibits by local artists on the walls. This month: Rock Posters by NOVA. A DIY lo-fi legend and all-around decent human--if you're familiar with the Midwestern music scene, then you may already know his work. After printing stints in Lawrence Kansas, San Francisco and the bowels of downtown LA, he's printing in 90042 & sharing a handpicked collection from the last 15 years. Don't miss it!
Cuculapraline-Frenchic
4704 Eagle Rock Boulevard
We are celebrating Jim Morrison and his Poetry. Ricardo Acuna will read An American Prayer and David Strother will play Violin. Everybody is welcome, drinks and food offered, 10% off Cuculapraline-Frenchic goodies. 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Curve Line Space
1577 Colorado Boulevard
Constructions in Time, Drawings by Philip Vaughan. “Although the drawings in this show are abstract in appearance, their provenance is complex. I see this work as a kind on ongoing research project. To me drawing has always been about looking and seeing and then recording. My work has over the years focused on a kind of search for a hidden harmony or pattern in things around me. Most of the time these are patterns that I will only glimpse tangentially. Often they only become apparent during the process of drawing itself. The action of drawing is the key that opens certain windows for me.”
Future Studio
5558 North Figueroa
Carolyn Potter: Nudibranchs and Other Creatures (Crochet, Polymer Clay & Gourd Sculptures... and more small and large art stuff) "Nudibranchs/sea slugs have taken over my life. These bizarre, colorful sea creatures that live on reefs in the ocean are my obsession. I have used sea slugs to inspire my students to make polymer clay sculptures. My sister brought back a book on the reefs of Indonesia after diving in Borneo. I was in love. Page after page of flatworms and nudibranchs. What color. What form. What fun."
The Glass Studio
5052 York Boulevard
New glass art will be debuted.
Kristi Engle Gallery
5002 York Boulevard
Last chance to see: “Wicked Little Critters,” curated by Anne Hars, bringing together the work of 12 artists who address the human/animal relationship. Non-human critters in art, be they wild, house-pets, zoo residents, farm animals, or fable characters reflect ethical attitudes of privilege over our dominion. Stephanie Allespach, Krista Chael, Erin Cosgrove. Leeza Doreian, Chris Doyle, Matt Driggs, Dana Hoey, Mitsuko Ikeno, Ian Patrick, Hirsch Perlman, Christopher Reiger, Holly Topping. With special contributions by the Main Street Museum and the Seabiscuit Foundation Prints from the Endangered Species Print Project available for purchase with all profits donated to animal conservation organizations.
Leanna Lin’s Wonderland
5024 Eagle Rock Boulevard
Come & Celebrate as Leanna Lin's Wonderland turns 1 year old! Crowded Teeth + Friends present Wonderland ... a fun-filled land of happiness! Artists: Allison Revilla, Alyssa Nassner, Axel Honey, Bei Badgirl, Crowded Teeth, Deth P. Sun, Erica Sirotich, Erin Paisley, Fomato, Helena Garcia, J. Fuchs, Jessica Lopez, Julie West, Kali Meadows, Ming Ong, Miss Kika, Sachiho Hino Lee, Stevie Raya. DJ EV-1 from BWOMP. Also: Don Chow Tacos (Chinese Mexican fusion truck), Lake Street Creamery (gourmet ice cream truck), Lovely Jubilee (event stylist), Maile's Fine Pastries, Mugshots photo booth, Steven Lam photography, Crowded Teeth goodie bags to the first 25 people to arrive, Leanna Lin's Wonderland goodie bags to the first 25 people to spend $10 or more. 6-10 p.m.
.
M2 Gallery
4501 Eagle Rock Boulevard
Matters of Space
5005 York Boulevard
The paintings of Angela Deane. “Transitioning from being a walker in NY to being a cyclist in Gainesville, my understanding of space, scale, and speed has changed. I am now inspired by architecture, where my artwork drew previously from strangers and brief encounters, the tug of familiarity of the human form. In specific, my latest body of work draws from abandoned buildings that I see as I pass in a bicycle or car…The palate of neon and whitewash speaks of the imagined lives I bring to these now decrepit structures.”
Mi Vida Boutique
5159 York Boulevard
Guest Artist: Phyme. Live body painting.
Little Sweeties Mobile Sweet Cart Launch.
Monte Vista Projects
5442 Monte Vista Street
The Closing Reception for Heretics Television Workshop will be a lot of fun! There will be a screening of all the footage we've culled together so far that's fit to be seen---hopefully including some animation by Penelope Gazin and certainly including footage of the scene we shot at the Opening of the show. Live music from The Vatican Underground, performing songs from Heretics Lost. Check out the wall of drunken sailors, with puppet arms and mouths that move. Life-like! Bizarre! 6-10 p.m.
Check out the Heretics Television Workshop in the Arroyo Seco Journal’s current issue. http://www.myebook.com/index.php?option=ebook&id=90491
MorYork Gallery
4959 York Boulevard
Ted Meyer: “Scarred for Life.” Mono-prints and documentation of surgical scars. Ever since he was a small child with a serious illness, Ted Meyer has mixed art and medical images as a way to understand his experiences. Through his art he highlights the emotional impact of pain and healing on everyday people—patients, families and medical personnel. “Scarred for Life” is a multi-faceted project that includes printing on paper from the subject’s body, interviewing the participants about their experiences, and photographing the process.
"Free Spirit #8... the revolution will not be motorized!" photo collection by Langdon. A fixed gear bicycle photo exhibition.
Plant Food For People will be set up behind MorYork.
New Stone Age Mosaics
1754 Colorado Boulevard
Grand Re-opening at a new location! Mary Clark-Camargo started doing mosaics in 2000. She is known for her large-scale sculptural pieces. Using a vast assortment of exotic glass, tile, semi-precious stone and other "found" objects she intertwines intricate patterns that are at once abstract and organic in nature.
Outpost for Contemporary Art
1268 North Avenue 50
Public Conversation with political activist Carlos Montes & artist/activist Amitis Motevalli as they talk about being raided by the FBI, activism, art and how we can be activists as well. This event is in-conjunction with Andrea Bowers and Olga Koumoundouros' project "Transformer Display for Community Fundraising: Version 2." 4 p.m.
T-shirt Revival Night is a silk-screening event that features a new artist every month. Bring a favorite old T-Shirt that needs a little sprucing up or any other item you'd like to have the artist print on. Each print is only $6, or buy two for $10. This month: CamLab is a collaboration between Jemima Wyman and Anna Mayer begun at CalArts in 2005. All the graphics CamLab will screenprint for the T-Shirt Revival come from the duo's notes and drawings that they generate together as part of their working process. 7-10 p.m.
Ongoing is Stephanie Allespach's window piece, Sometimes, which will be presented in the window through September.
Platform
5027 York Boulevard
A multi-purpose concept space offering an art gallery, retail environment and trend library. Sophia Male's beautiful work. Sophia creates abstract worlds of colors and forms exploring the beauty and complexity of life.
Food from dosa truck.
Public Fiction
749 Avenue 50
Randy Randall, David Scott Stone, Bachsung, The Softest Handshake.
She Rides the Lion
133 North Avenue 50
The print-making studio of Sonia Romero.
Urchin
5006_ York Boulevard
A vintage clothing store with works by young local artists on the walls.
La Vida Loca galeria
5050 York Boulevard
The York
5018 York Boulevard
After Party!
OLLIN will be playing The York in support of NELAart gallery night. No cover, 11pm-ish.
2 Tracks Art Studio
135 North Avenue 50
Nico Avina and Alfonso Aceves
Saturday, August 13, 2011
