Jim Bowden, 1921-2011

Jim Bowden, who established Occidental Garage on York Boulevard and ran it from 1947 until 1994, has passed away.
Bowden was born in 1921. While a student at Franklin High School, he became fascinated with building and racing high-speed roadsters. After high school, he served in World War II, landing at Normandy the day after D-Day and spending nine months in a POW camp in Germany, before returning to Northeast Los Angeles and opening his popular business. He was profiled in “Rod & Custom” Magazine in its May issue.
Bowden died July 28 in Hesperia where he and his wife spent their retirement. In addition to his wife Florence, he is survived by two daughters and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Saturday, August 20, 2011
