NELAart Gallery Night~November 12

The Second Saturday of every month, Northeast Los Angeles art galleries stay open late for NELAart Second Saturday Gallery Night. The event is a celebration of the thriving NELA contemporary arts community and of NELA’s history as L.A.’s original arts community. Visit nelaart.com to download a gallery map.
Where to see art Saturday, November 12
including:
NELAart’s Second Saturday Galleries
Stores and Coffee Houses showing local artists
Special Events
And other once-in-a-lifetime opportunities
(7 to 10 p.m. unless otherwise indicated)
Avenue 50 Studio
131 North Avenue 50
“Luna Moods -- Myths and Stories about the Moon,” with poetic stories curated by Suzanne Lummis. Featured artists: David Botello, Pamela Burgess, Martin Charlot, Yu Cotton-Well, Raoul De la Sota, Kathi Flood, Gwen Freeman, Frank Gutierrez, Peter Hess, Heriberto Luna, Beth Peterson, Bobby Rojas, Marianne Sadowski.
In the Annex: “Forest for the Trees,” a site-specific fiber installation project co-sponsored by Yarn Bombing Los Angeles & the Arroyo Arts Collective, featuring Edith Abeyta; Leslie Brown; Katelyn Dorroh; Beth Elliott; Jacque Lene Engel; Carmela Gomes; Heather Hoggan; Amy Caterina Hill; Lisa Jong; Julie Kornblum; Arzu Arda Kosar; Justine Leong; Tyler Mitzner; Lauri Mraz; Racquel “Rocky” Ormsby; David Orozco; Adrianna Rianna; Ann Storc; Kacy Treadway; Jane Wang; Jessica Wards; Tracy Williams and Darlyn Susan Yee.
Bike Oven
3706 North Figueroa
Art show by Bike Oven artist Alex. Spoke’n Art ride at 6:30. Downtown Train Blues Band at the Bike Oven and surprise performances at the Bike Oven and Flying Pigeon. Music starts at 10. Rain cancels the bike ride, but not the bands.
Bonnie Lambert
4022 N. Figueroa Street
“The Night Comes.” Solo exhibit. This introduction of Bonnie Lambert's work is a debut of works produced, some with the unique subtleties of the evening light. With intense color and expressive brush work, Bonnie is able to capture the night in a quiet and poetic way. Her confident brush work challenges you to view the nightscape, beyond the ordinary first look and see the common American suburb as a rich romantic setting of dreams and dreamers.
Cactus Gallery
5434 Eagle Rock Boulevard
"Too Cool For School," a new body of painted and sculptural works by artist Douglas Alvarez. Explores Alvarez’ experience in the Public School system and growing up in Los Angeles through the humor of popular iconography. Addressing the beauty of urban sprawl with its strip malls, nature and the role humans play visibly or invisibly in this environment.
In the adjacent gallery space: Percussion Art.
Cafe de Leche
5000 York Boulevard
Culture Reference (at The York)
5018 York Boulevard
“Mascaras.” New works by Oscar Magallanes.
Curve Line Space
1577 Colorado Boulevard
New Drawings by Kenturah Davis. eu·phe·mism n. The act or an example of substituting a mild, indirect, or vague term/expression for one considered controversial, harsh, blunt, or offensive: [Greek euphmismos, from euphmizein, to use auspicious words]. In a new series of drawings, Davis continues to explore the ideas of self-identification and socialization through portraiture. These works specifically look at the use of euphemisms as a rhetorical device to convey layers of meaning about ourselves. In layering the text to make the drawings they exist as a metaphor for the ways we construct our own identities and perceive one another through language.
Future Studio
5558 North Figueroa
Arroyo Arts Collective Discovery Tour Preview Show.
The Glass Studio
5052 York Boulevard
Mri Scott ElBey. Glass Art Solo Show.
José Vera Gallery
2012 Colorado Boulevard
"City To A Fault, Los Angeles and Environs.” The exhibition features the work of five of Southern California's most noteworthy Plein Air painters: Oscar Arroyo, Jose De Juan, John Kilduff, Alex Schaefer, and William Wray. "En plein air" is a French expression meaning "in the open air,” and is often used to describe the act of painting out of doors, directly from nature. California Plein Air painting gained popularity in the Bay area and Southern California in the early 20th century. "City To A Fault, Los Angeles and Environs" offers the viewer over 40 unique Plein Air perspectives of Los Angeles' urban atmosphere, that are as varied as the artists themselves.
In José Vera's Gallery X-43...”Visit the Moment 25 Years of Art Time” featuring the work of Kostas Lekakis, an expressionist artist working in paintings, woodcuts, etchings, monotypes and jewelry. 6-9 p.m.
Kristi Engle Gallery
5002 York Boulevard
Jocelyn Foye: “Rock n Roll, Rock n Roll, Rock n Roll.“ Using different mediums from clay to sand, Foye has recorded the movements of Greco-Roman wrestlers, cheerleaders, roller derby girls, ballet dancers and sumo wrestlers in an attempt to create a static, aesthetic interpretation of those movements. Foye will be using this opportunity to expand on her earlier processes and practices by including performance, 2-dimensional work as well as audience participation. For this particular exhibition, Foye will be using the world of competitive Air Guitar as her "palette." Fatima Hoang and Janice Gomez, both respected contemporary artists as well as champion Air Guitarists, have been working in collaboration with Foye allowing her to introduce both stages of her process into the gallery simultaneously.
Leanna Lin’s Wonderland
5024 Eagle Rock Boulevard
Vintage jewelry trunk show this weekend! Bringing out all stock Sat (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) + Sun (12-5 p.m.).
2nd Annual Artist Sisters Show. The talented CJ Metzger & Miss Mindy are taking over the main gallery wall showcasing their latest works and fanciful goodies for the season! NELAart Gallery Night preview, 6-10 p.m. Official opening, November 19, 6-10 p.m. Free Box of Stories with $100 or more purchase.
Matters of Space
5005 York Boulevard
The printmaking of Dana McClure. “…I’m interested in finding the space between abstraction and representation. My work aims to create tension between the two rather than polarizing each.”
Matters of Space also will be exhibiting one of Jane Parrott’s exquisite light sculptures.
Mi Vida Boutique
5159 York Boulevard
Dia de los Muertos celebration. “Altarwalk.” Sidewalk Altar Exhibit presented by Artists: Social Machine Productions, Abel Salas, Eric Valdez, Art Junky's Collective. Guest Artist: El Ponk featuring in store altar, paper mache statues, hand painted accessories and more. Jewelry Trunk Show featuring Ilaments by Lisa Rocha. All new Muertos inspired pieces. Muertos Face Painting by Artists: Jimmy Garcia & Valerie Pasarat Hernandez.
MorYork Gallery
4959 York Boulevard
Iva Hladis: “Origins Extinct.” The "Origins Extinct" series was selected by the LACMA Arts Council for their 2011-2012 Special Projects sponsorship. “As I took my found objects and started assembling the first pieces for ‘Origins Extinct’ I was faced with the question of how to tie the opposing elements together and convey the frail ecological state our world is now faced with. Keeping with the Japanese motif, I chose the ancient writing style of Kanji for its history and for its powerful symbolism. My intention is to reflect the simplicity and balance much needed in everyday life and pay respect to the Japanese way of living in the world rather than just living on the world.” 6-10 p.m.
New Puppy
2808 Elm Street, Unit 1
Closing for “Crash Canvas,” an art show featuring five of Los Angeles most active live painters. John Park, Michael Pukac, Christina Angelina, Mimi Yoon and Stephen Williams.
New Stone Age Mosaics
1754 Colorado Boulevard
Mary Clark-Camargo started doing mosaics in 2000. She is known for her large-scale sculptural pieces. Using a vast assortment of exotic glass, tile, semi-precious stone and other "found" objects she intertwines intricate patterns that are at once abstract and organic in nature.
An Orange Door
3188 Verdugo Road
"Antebellum." Stephanie Stein.
Outpost for Contemporary Art
1268 North Avenue 50
Platform
5027 York Boulevard
A multi-purpose concept space offering an art gallery, retail environment and trend library. “Fårö.” Photographs by Martin Rusch.
She Rides the Lion
133 North Avenue 50
The print-making studio of Sonia Romero.
Urchin
5006 York Boulevard
A vintage clothing store with works by young local artists on the walls.
Verbre Studio and Gallery
4540 Eagle Rock Boulevard
La Vida Loca Galeria
5050 York Boulevard
NELA artist, Oscar Magallanes, with Heuristic: LA. New limited edition serigraph prints by artist Oscar Magallanes. All prints hand printed at Self Help Graphics. 6-10 p.m.
White Raven Studios and Gallery
3423 Verdugo Road
Student work and a live painting demonstration by artist Brianna Lee.
York Studios
5029 York Boulevard
2 Tracks Art Studio
135 North Avenue 50
